Edgeware Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $85.54 million and $1.28 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,960,602,709 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,436,084 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

