EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) versus Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head to Head Contrast

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia 24.86% 36.13% 8.58%

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Engie Brasil Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.60 $573.16 million $1.57 41.41 Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.76 $585.34 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 2 5 1 2.88 Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies natural gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,827,505 electricity customers and 1,599,232 gas customers. It also operates 286,470 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,274 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

