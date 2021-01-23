Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) Financial Contrast

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vydrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 1,149.66 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -12.75 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vydrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vydrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Vydrotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through six retail stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vydrotech

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

