Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 30,334,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,100,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

