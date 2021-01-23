Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Critical Analysis

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% Electro-Sensors -0.29% -0.18% -0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and Electro-Sensors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Electro-Sensors $8.26 million 2.49 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Electro-Sensors has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Focus Universal and Electro-Sensors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electro-Sensors beats Focus Universal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. Its speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. The company's temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring sensors. It also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitors; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, the company provides hazard monitoring systems, such as Electro-Sentry, which integrates its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt alignment, and shaft speed; and HazardPRO, a wireless hazard technology monitoring system, as well as HazardPRO software. It serves customers in various industries, including grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

