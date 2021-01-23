Elizabeth Carducci Sells 60,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $2,328,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 744,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02.

MDLA stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 290.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 23.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

