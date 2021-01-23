Elizabeth Trehu Sells 6,500 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 2,452 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,575.52.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

