Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

