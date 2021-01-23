Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.81 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

