Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $39,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

BA opened at $205.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

