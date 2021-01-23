ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.45 ($13.47).

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €15.86 ($18.66) on Friday. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

About ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

