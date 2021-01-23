Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $104.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

