Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.38

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 6087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.