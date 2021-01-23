Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.88).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ENI opened at €8.50 ($10.00) on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €13.61 ($16.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.88.

About Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.