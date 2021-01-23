Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $211.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

