Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMVHF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Entain has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

