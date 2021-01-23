Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Up 6.4%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.13. 3,225,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,696,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $562.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 89.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

