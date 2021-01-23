Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

