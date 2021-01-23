EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYPXF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. EQ has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

