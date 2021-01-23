Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Santander

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.