Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

