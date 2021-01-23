Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

