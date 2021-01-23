Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

