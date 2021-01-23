Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.