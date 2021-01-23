Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

