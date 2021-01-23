Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Receives C$23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,146. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.31.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

