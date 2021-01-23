Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.00. Eros STX Global shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,398,518 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eros STX Global by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,237,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,762 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 954,780 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 182,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

