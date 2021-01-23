Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $48.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,590. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

