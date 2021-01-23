Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

