Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

