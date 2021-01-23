Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 191,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

