Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

