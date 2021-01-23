Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,646.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

