Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

