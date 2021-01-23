Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sirius XM by 19.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $815,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

SIRI opened at $5.97 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

