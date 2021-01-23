Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.