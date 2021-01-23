Everus Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $38.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everus token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.