Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,605.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 600 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $124,851.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 155,669 shares worth $10,182,639. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.