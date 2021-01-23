Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 313 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

