Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

