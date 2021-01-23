Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ebix by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.