Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $235.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.12. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

