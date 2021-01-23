Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

