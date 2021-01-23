Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

