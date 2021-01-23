Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 71 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.