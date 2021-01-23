Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,518 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.