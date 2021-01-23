Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 22,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the average volume of 1,858 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Express by 294.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

EXPR stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.