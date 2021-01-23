Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.