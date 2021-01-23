Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $7,560,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

