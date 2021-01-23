Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

